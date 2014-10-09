  Motorola Droid Turbo leaks with UHD screen, 3GB RAM, 21MP camera and turbo battery charger

A top spec Motorola smartphone called the Droid Turbo, which was first rumoured in September, has leaked after its manual appeared online. Judging from the specs it's going to be a seriously impressive bit of kit.

The Droid Turbo manual was leaked by MotoFirmware full of details and there's even a photo. With Android L and the Google Nexus devices expected soon we'd say it's fair to assume this mobile will arrive soon too.

The Droid Turbo will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 quad-core processor running at 2.65GHz backed by 3GB of RAM and Adreno 420 graphics. The screen will be a 5.2-inch "ultra high definition display" which should mean a 2K resolution at least.

The camera is reportedly a 21-megapixel snapper with dual LED flash. We'd expect this to use Sony's 20.7-megapixel sensor.

The battery on the device is "high capacity" and comes with the Motorola Turbo Charger to get the handset to full power fast. Just 15 minutes of charging should results in 8 hours of runtime, claims Motorola.

The Droid Turbo specs are very similar to those being leaked for the Nexus X, or Nexus 6, suggesting the two may be very similar if not almost the same.

Expect to see the Droid Turbo unveiled later this month.

