Moto X Pure Edition is unlocked and cuts the bloat, coming later this month

Motorola is making a pure Android handset out of a device that's currently bloated with crapware: the Moto X.

The Lenovo-acquired company plans to release an unlocked version of the Moto X smartphone called Moto X Pure Edition. Piggy-backing off the "pure Android" phrase widely used to describe the popular line of Nexus phones, Motorola has announced the Pure Edition won't ship pre-loaded with crapware. It will also be a direct-sale device, with a faster mobile operating system update schedule than carrier-branded handsets.

In fact, Motorola already launched a website for the upcoming Pure Edition. The company's new site emphasised that a "pure Android experience delivers the best performance" on the Pure Edition, and that the handset runs the latest version of Android OS "free from unnecessary software skins". It also has "quick access to the latest updates, so you always enjoy the best Android experience".

Motorola didn't specify where the the Pure Edition would launch first, though it suggested a late-September release date to The Verge. Motorola's website currently shows a "coming soon" label and doesn't provide options to configure the handset. Moto Maker will be available at launch however, allowing you to choose from 25 back finishes and have your name or a message laser etched.

Much like the original Moto X, the base model of the Pure Edition will come with a 5.2-inch display, 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 with quad-core CPU, 16GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, and a 13MP rear-facing camera, among other things.