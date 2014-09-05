Moto Maker comes to UK end of September in time for new Moto X

Motorola's Moto Maker service that allows you to create your very own customised Moto X is coming to the UK at the end of September, Pocket-lint can confirm.

The service will launch in collaboration with the new Moto X smartphone allowing you to change a number of the phones design elements to make sure that you get a phone that you like, rather than just "another one off the shelf".

To spark new excitement Motorola is also adding leather as a new back cover material. Two cow leathers will be available - black and brown - alongside wood and a range of colours.

Users will also be able to request an inscription on the back of the phone, although Motorola is keen to point out customers won't be able to use any naughty words.

Prices for the Moto X will start at £419.99 and go up to £479.99.

American users will also notice a few new tricks to the Moto Maker as well. Users will now be able to compare designs side-by-side, as well as pick pre-configured designs created by Motorola if they feel a bit intimidated by the whole process.

Rather than build a factory in the UK or Europe, Moto X devices will be shipped from the US to start with before the company moves operations eventually to China.