  Motorola Moto G and Moto X are back for 2014, and bigger than before

Motorola has announced its new Moto X and Moto G handsets which will be the successors to the first versions of the smartphones. Both have undergone significant upgrades.

The new flagship Moto X comes with a 5.2-inch AMOLED display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution for 423ppi. Under the surface is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor running at 2.5GHz . It will come with Android 4.4 KitKat OS.

There is a 13-megapixel camera with dual flash that's capable of capturing video at 4K. There are now four mics in the handset which should make for far better sound recording in video as well as in calls.

The frame is aluminium with optional wood or leather back as well as laser engraving. The battery is 2,300mAh and the Moto X now comes with turbo charging. That should translate to 8 hours of battery from a 15 minute charge, says Motorola.

The ne Motorola Moto G now a 5-inch IPS display running at 720 x 1280 pixels for a 294ppi resolution. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor running at 1.2GHz.

There is an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus and f/2.0 aperture in the rear and a 2-megapixel selfie snapper in the front of the handset.

Storage varies with 8GB and 16GB single SIM versions as well as dual SIM variants. There is also a 16GB dual SIM DTV model for Brazil only. All of these handsets have microSD for a further expansion of up to 32GB.

The Moto X will be available from Amazon from the end of this month from £420. The Moto G will be from £145 and be on sale on Amazon from today and everywhere else from October.