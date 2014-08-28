  Want to win a Moto 360 smartwatch? Download this app and maybe you will

Motorola's Moto 360 smartwatch is expected to launch next week, but that hasn't stopped the company from kicking off a giveaway contest in the US.

Motorola has announced that it will give exactly 20 US residents a Moto 360 smartwatch. They don't have to purchase anything or go anywhere; they just have to download a simple messaging app called Yo. Although the company has a press event scheduled for 4 September, when it should announce pricing and availability details for the Moto 360, you could beat everyone to the punch via an early chance to win the anticipated Android Wear watch.

Unfortunately, those of you living in the UK and everywhere else are simply out of luck. Only Americans can participate. In order to enter, they must download Yo for Android, then add Motorola to their contacts, and send a "Yo" to Motorola. And that's it. The contest started today but will only last until 28 August at 3:01 PM CT. So, if you're living in the US, you better hurry and enter now.

Yo became extremely popular earlier this year for its ability to help users communicate with minimal effort. Yo lets you send a single message: "Yo". Described as a "single-tap zero character communication tool", the app takes the work out of communicating and basically replaces tedious texts and phone calls with a pre-set message. If you want to say good morning or hello, open the Yo app, and then tap "Yo". You can't do anything else.

It's not immediately clear why Motorola partnered with Yo on this contest, but you can read more about the contest rules here. You'll notice the rules let slip that the Moto 360's approximate retail value is $249. Now we just need to know when it'll be available for purchase.

Yo is available on Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store as a free download.