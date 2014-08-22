  Motorola Moto X+1 pictures leak, expected to launch on 4 September

Official-looking images of the next Motorola handset have appeared online, adding substance to rumours that Motorola will be replacing the Moto X at its 4 September event.

The leaked images from frequent leaker @evleaks show a handset going under the Moto X+1 name. It's a Verizon-branded device and it carries the 17 September date on the display, which could be a clue to its availability. It's seen here with the customised wooden cover, in addition to a more standard black.

The Moto X+1 design doesn't look to have shifted too far from what we'd expect from Motorola: there's a simplicity to the design, as well as the unfettered user interface that appears to be stock Android KitKat.

There's some interesting camera detailing around the rear, with a ring encircling the camera. There's no separate flash, however, which seems an oddity, unless it's built into that camera surround.

The front design appears to have picked up on the speakers of the Moto E, but the thing that's the most striking is how the display fills the front of the device, rather like the LG G3.

The Moto X+1 is rumoured to have a 5.2-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution display, offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 quad-core chipset and come with a 12-megapixel camera.

Motorola is lined-up to reveal new devices at an event on 4 September and we believe there will be more than one handset available.

If we get what we're looking at here, paired with Motorola's recent aggressive pricing, it could an exciting addition to the Moto portfolio. We'll bring you all the details when it happens.