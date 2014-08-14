  Motorola to unveil two phones and more at Chicago event next month

Motorola has sent invites to the press for a "Moto Launch Experience" on 4 September in Chicago.

The world is waiting for Motorola to release the Moto 360 smartwatch as well as debut the successor to the Moto X and just move forward in general now that it has been acquired by Lenovo. And it looks like the company plans to do at least some of those things next month. The invitation it just sent has a piece of oragami that opens to reveal the following phrases: Choose to discover, Choose to have fun, Choose a new experience, and Choose to join us.

The invite also features the following four symbols: a smartphone with an X, a smartphone with a G, a smartwatch, and possibly a Bluetooth headset. In other words, we should see two smartphones, a smartwatch, and a headset of some sort from the company in a few weeks. It is worth noting Motorola's Chicago event is scheduled for the day after Samsung's event at IFA 2014 in Berlin.

READ: Motorola 5.9-inch Nexus phablet might launch later this year

It's not clear why the company decided to hold an independent event to unveil new products, especially with a technology trade fair going on, but it might possibly be taking a page from Apple's playbook. Apple has long avoided trade fairs in favour of its own tightly-controlled conferences in order to achieve more media coverage and appear both secretive and important.