  Kogan Agora 4G arrives in the UK for £150 to take on Moto G

Kogan, the low-cost Australian gadget manufacturer, has announced its 4G Agora smartphone is now in the UK for a wallet-friendly £150. It claims the phone beats the Moto G "in every benchmark measure".

The Agora 4G, which was made in partnership with BenQ, is a 5-inch 4G capable smartphone with a 1.2GHz quad-core processor with Adreno 305 graphics and 1GB of RAM. There's an 8-megapixel camera in the rear with a 1.3-megapixel front-facing selfies camera. While it comes with 8GB of internal storage there is a microSD card reader which can offer an extra 64GB of external storage.

The Agora 4G crams a 2,500mAh battery into its 8.5mm thin frame as well as Bluetooth 4.0, FM radio and a micro SIM slot. The Kogan Agora 4F comes with the Android KitKat 4.4 operating system.

The 5-inch display is described at "HD" but runs a lower end 1280 x 720 resolution IPS LCD screen. That works out to 294ppi which really isn't too bad for that price.

Ruslan Kogan, CEO and found of Kogan.com, said: "I applaud companies like Google releasing devices such as the Nexus 5, which at about £300 is priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S5 or Apple's iPhone. But all these phones are still too expensive for many people – especially when they're also being asked to upgrade every year. We're releasing a quality device that smashes the competition on the price, yet packs all the features consumers expect from a high end smartphone."

