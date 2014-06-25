Motorola Moto X+1 could be unveiled later today, is this an early render?
Ahead of Google I/O later today the latest flagship Motorola phone, Moto X+1, has leaked again. This time it's a render of the device showing off its design, as previously described in leaks.
The promotional render was sent to 9to5mac by its sources revealing a front facing speaker. Further leaked materials from Verizon reveal it should feature a case that's got a " rigid Plextonium polycarbonate shell with an impact absorbing inner core". So it'll be a tough phone with that on but one that looks a little bulky if the @evleaks photo below is accurate.
Further rumours suggest specs should put the Moto X+1 ahead of the former flagship Moto X with a 1080p display, 2GB of RAM up to 64GB storage plus microSD and an upgraded camera.
Expect to hear the full spec list at the unveiling at Google I/O later today.
READ: Google I/O 2014: What to expect from the annual developer conference
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments