  Motorola Moto X+1 could be unveiled later today, is this an early render?

Ahead of Google I/O later today the latest flagship Motorola phone, Moto X+1, has leaked again. This time it's a render of the device showing off its design, as previously described in leaks.

The promotional render was sent to 9to5mac by its sources revealing a front facing speaker. Further leaked materials from Verizon reveal it should feature a case that's got a " rigid Plextonium polycarbonate shell with an impact absorbing inner core". So it'll be a tough phone with that on but one that looks a little bulky if the @evleaks photo below is accurate.

Further rumours suggest specs should put the Moto X+1 ahead of the former flagship Moto X with a 1080p display, 2GB of RAM up to 64GB storage plus microSD and an upgraded camera.

Expect to hear the full spec list at the unveiling at Google I/O later today.

