Motorola Moto G with 4G and microSD slot announced, £149

Motorola has made a surprise announcement today, unveiling an updated version of the Motorola Moto G. 

The new Motorola Moto G will come equipped with 4G, so you'll be able to get a fast connection on the move. The new Moto G will also have a microSD card slot, so you'll be able to expand the storage beyond the slightly limited 8GB that the original model shipped with.

That means an extra 32GB of storage on the go. There's also a gyroscope added to the specs, so you'll be able to play more motion controlled games.

The Moto G 4G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor running at 1.2GHz and backed by 1GB of RAM. 

The 4.5-inch screen will pump out a 1280 x 720 resolution for 329ppi. As for the camera, there's been no upgrade to the fairly capable 5-megapixel shooter with LED flash that will come with the Moto G 4G.

The new handset will be on sale within weeks and it will be priced at £149. This should be available in white or black variants and will, of course, come with the latest Android 4.4 KitKat OS.

