Motorola Moto E photos leak ahead of Tuesday launch event

Multiple official looking press shots of the Motorola Moto E have turned up online ahead of an expected launch of the new smartphone on Tuesday.

The images, which have appeared on Twitter and some online retailers, show the new phone will look similar to the Moto G in design and come in black and white.

Renowned leaker evleaks has also posted pictures of the Motorola Moto E in turquoise and lemon. And Portuguese website Tecnoblog has found reference to the new handset on Brazilian online shopping site, Fast Shop.

It lists the Moto E as featuring a 5-megapixel camera, 4GB of storage, 1GB of RAM and a 1.2GHz Qualcomm processor. It also states that the phone will come with a microSD card.

That ties in with previous rumours that suggested the Moto E would come with a 4.3-inch screen and a 1.2GHz dual-core processor.

In the launch event invite to Pocket-lint and other press, Motorola claims that its mission is to "connect more people to the world's information and each other". Doing so, "they can do great things," it added.

We don't expect the phone to come at flagship prices as the company will be "introducing the next smartphone from Motorola to make these connections happen". It will be "made to last" and "priced for all".

Those remarks, combined with the leaks, suggest and even cheaper phone that the Moto G is to be expected, but the big question will be whether or not Motorola can still create the great experience it did with the Moto G at an even cheaper price point.