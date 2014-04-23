  1. Home
Motorola Moto E tipped for May release to replace Moto G

Motorola will allegedly replace the Moto G this May with a new device, most likely called the Moto E.

Portuguese website Tecnoblog claims to have been sent a document by a local mobile operator that reveals details on the new phone. It's definitely in the same low-to-mid-range ballpark as the Moto G, featuring a 4.3-inch screen, 1.2GHz dual-core processor, and just 4GB of internal memory.

If true, the Moto E will also sport 1GB of RAM, 5-megapixel rear camera and 1,900mAh battery - all pretty low spec really.

More interestingly, and perhaps this will only be the model in Portugal, but the document also lists both dual SIM capabilities and a digital TV tuner. Either way, it will come with Android 4.4 KitKat pre-installed as per the command of Google about new devices, it is said.

The speculation has it that this phone will cost less than the existing Moto G. Whether it will make it to the UK or US is unknown at present.

