  Moto G: From zero to Motorola's hero

Motorola hasn't been a big mobile player in the UK since its super slim Razr flip phone days some would say. But with the introduction of the affordable yet powerful Moto G, the company is on fighting form that nobody can deny.

Figures from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech have revealed that Motorola has shot from near nothing to a 6 per cent share of the UK phone market in the 3 months leading up to February 2014.

A large chunk of this is probably owing to the Moto G's price point which was ideal for Christmas gifts - but it's still an undeniably impressive bump.

Motorola, soon to be Lenovo owned, hit a sweet spot with the Moto G which costs just £135. Despite the price it offers a "lovely design, good performance, vibrant display, good camera and sound, 50GB free Google Drive storage and great customising options," says our five star review.

READ: Motorola Moto G review

This is perfect for young owners, which the study found to be the main buyers. Almost half of the Moto G owners are between 16 and 24-years-old. The figures show 40 per cent earn less than £20,000 and 83 per cent are male. Apparently 40 per cent of UK buyers are influenced by online reviews. This could also be a reason so many young people, who use social sharing avidly, have come to buy the Moto G.

Android is the dominant platform in the UK with 54 per cent market share, ahead of Apple's 32.1 per cent and Windows Phone's 10.1 per cent.

READ: The graph that shows why Lenovo is buying Motorola