  Motorola tipped to launch 6.3-inch phablet in Q3 2014

Motorola isn't slowing down with smartphone launches and has plans to launch a 6.3-inch phablet in Q3 2014, according to a new rumour on the web.

The information comes from a post on Chinese forum Weibo, from a person who correctly pegged the launch of the Moto X and Moto G smartphones in the past and was the first to share Motorola's smartwatch plans.

The Weibo poster says the phablet will launch from now Lenovo-owned Motorola between July and September, close to a year after the Moto X's August launch in 2013.

We first heard about Motorola's phablet plans in October 2013, when a rumour surfaced that Motorola will call the 6.3-inch phablet the "Motorola Xplay". It makes sense Motorola will launch a phablet, given almost every other handset manufacturer has, as well.

Its size would put the Xplay on similar terms to the Sony Xperia Z Ultra that offers a 6.4-inch screen, 2.2 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, 2 GB of RAM, and Android 4.2.2. Specific hardware hasn't been named for the Xplay, and it hasn't been revealed if it will feature Motomaker customisation.

The 6.3-inch Xplay phablet was created at Motorola while still owned by Google, but it appears Motorola's new owner Lenovo isn't scrapping the 2014 handset line-up, if the Weibo tipster is to be believed.