  Motorola Moto Maker adds Moto X college colours and lowers price during March Madness in US

Motorola has updated Moto Maker in the US with a new College Collection in celebration of NCAA March Madness.

The NCAA Basketball Championship is a single-elimination tournament organized by the National Collegiate Athletic Association and played each spring (mostly in March) in the US. It is known informally as March Madness. That said, Motorola is now letting you express your March Madness spirit. It has introduced a range of college-inspired Moto X customisation options through Moto X.

"We took a look at college colours across the board and added nine new back colors and three new accents to our Moto Maker palette so you can create the ultimate fan phone," explained Motorola in a blog post. "Starting today you can visit our College Collection design gallery and select from pre-configured school colour combinations".

Apart from pre-configured colour combinations, Moto Maker also offers clear cases with school logos and team names for roughly 40 schools. You can further mix and match colours with Moto Maker's colour palette to create whatever colour combination you want.

A custom Moto X from the College Collection is now available for $399 off-contract or $49 with a new two year contract. Also, if you're a student, you can register with a valid college email address and get an off-contract Moto X for $339.