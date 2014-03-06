Motorola's Touchless Control app will now read notifications when asked 'What's up?'
Motorola's always-listening Touchless Control app in the Moto X and new Droid smartphones has received a new update that allows the service to read notifications aloud. Just say "What's up" to hear your new notifications.
Motorola also included the phrase "Read notifications" for any classy people who turn up their nose to slang. The new voice commands are available in US English, Spanish, and Italian, though tech website AndroidCentral claimed several other languages will soon get support.
Another change bundled in the update is "enhanced end-of-speech detection", and it, as you might have guessed, allows Touchless Control to better determine when you've stopped giving voice commands. It also improves "accuracy and faster responses", according to Motorola.
Touchless Control is a free app on Google's Google Play Store, but it is limited to Motorola's latest batch of devices, such as the Moto X, Droid Mini, Droid Ultra, and Droid Maxx, and it requires Android 4.4 KitKat.
READ: Touchless Control now lets you unlock Moto X by saying PIN aloud
And finally, Motorola also updated its free Motorola Migrate app. The app, which provides Android-to-Android migration, now lets you pick and choose what content to transfer rather than everything all at once. It will also auto-import SIM contacts to your preferred Google account.
