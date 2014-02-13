  1. Home
Is the Sony Xperia D5103 coming to take on Moto G?

  Is the Sony Xperia D5103 coming to take on Moto G?
A new Sony mobile device has appeared on GFX Benchmark with the codename D5103 and specs that place it right alongside the Moto G.

These specs would mean Sony has to compete with Motorola which now sells the Moto G for just £100 in the UK. That would make this D5103 one of Sony's highest specs to lowest price handsets ever.

The mid-range Xperia D5103 is listed with a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor, already putting it ahead of the 1.2GHz of the Moto G. It also features a 1280 x 720 display and is running Android 4.4 KitKat. The Moto G features the same resolution screen at 4.5-inches in size.

The listing doesn't reveal any other specs but we don't expect a long wait before details are revealed at Mobile World Congress from 24 February.

