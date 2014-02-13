  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Motorola phone news

Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside leaves for Dropbox COO position (update)

and |
  Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside leaves for Dropbox COO position (update)
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

Motorola CEO Dennis Woodside has left the company to become chief operating officer with Dropbox, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Woodside will step into Dropbox to provide oversight to grow the online file-hosting company's business even further, the report says.

Woodside, a 10-year executive at Google, became CEO at Motorola Mobility following its undertaking at Google in 2012. He will be leaving following the January announcement that Lenovo is buying Motorola from Google for $2.91 billion. 

Dropbox is rumoured to be the next high-profile tech IPO, which Woodside could presumably help facilitate.  

Woodside was scheduled to appear at Motorola's press event in late-February, which Motorola has confirmed to Pocket-lint will still go ahead. 

Google and Dropbox have not responded to requests for comment about Woodside's departure. Motorola has declined to comment.

We'll update you when we hear more.

UPDATE: And it's official. Woodside has announced he will step down as CEO at Motorola Mobility in March to join Dropbox as COO. 

"This was not an easy decision to make, but I leave knowing that Motorola is in great hands - now and in the future," he said, adding he has "no doubt" that Lenovo and Motorola will be a "force for good" in the mobile industry. 

UPDATE 2: Dropbox founder and CEO Drew Houston has confirmed Woodside's hiring: “We’ve long admired Dennis’s leadership at Google and Motorola where he ran multi-billion dollar businesses and built amazing organizations around the world. We’re so happy to welcome Dennis to our team — I can’t imagine a better person to help us bring Dropbox to global scale.”

PopularIn Phones
  1. Huawei Mate 20 specs, release date, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
  2. LG V40 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 launch incoming following FCC filing
  4. IFA 2018: What to expect from Berlin's giant tech show
  5. iOS 12 first impressions: What's Apple's new iPhone and iPad software like?
  1. Asus ZenFone 5 now available to pre-order with a limited time discount
  2. Asus ZenFone 5 initial review: Is this the phone to take Asus to the big time?
  3. LG G7 ThinQ review: A solid flagship competitor
  4. Nokia 6.1 Plus name shows up Google ARCore device list
  5. iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
Comments