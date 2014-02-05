  Motorola Moto G is just £100 at Vodafone UK with Pay as you go

Motorola's Moto G is now available at Vodafone UK for £100.

Specifically, Vodafone UK said the Moto G is available for £100 on pay as you go when bought with a £10 top up or Freedom Freebee. Vodafone UK is a telecommunications provider, and it's a part of the world's second-largest mobile company called Vodafone Group.

From now until 3 April, Vodafone UK say you can grab a pay as you go smartphone at an "unbelievably low price". Alongside the Moto G, the pay as you go line-up includes the Vodafone Smart Mini for £45 and the Samsung Galaxy Fame for £75.

pay as you go prices are available only when you buy a £10 top up or Freedom Freebee. In addition, if you purchase your first Freedom Freebee by 3 April, you will also get a 30-day unlimited UK data allowance.

As for the Moto G, it is an Android smartphone developed and manufactured by Motorola. It unveiled on 13 November, initially for developing markets. The smartphone also launched in parts of Europe on 22 November, and it soon became one of the first devices to get an update to Android 4.4 KitKat.

Apart from the option to upgrade to KitKat, the Moto G features a quad-core processor, 4.5-inch HD edge-to-edge display, and scratch–resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, among other things. Check out Pocket-lint's review for more details.