  Moto X wood back covers now available in Walnut, Teak, and Ebony via Moto Maker for $25 extra

Motorola recently added a Bamboo back cover for the Moto X to Moto Maker, and now the company has created additional wood finishes for the flagship smartphone. The new finishes are called Walnut, Teak, and Ebony.

You can convert the plasticky Moto X - which debuted in the US last summer and costs $399.99 off-contract - to wood by selecting a natural wooden finish through Motorola's Moto Maker website. The selection includes Bamboo, Walnut, Teak, and Ebony, and each option costs $25 extra. Bamboo previously cost $100 extra.

"Featuring natural finishes and distinct grains, these wood backs are undeniably unique and provide a whole new level of sophisticated customisation for your smartphone," announced Motorola in a blog post. " Every wood grain is different, so every phone is too - just like you!"

The new wood options will be available starting 21 January to anyone who has access to Moto Maker. Moto Maker is an online service in the US that allows you to custom-order a Moto X. Specifically, it provides colour options for the front, back, and accents of the device, as well as upgradable storage and pre-configuration preferences.

Motorola first confirmed in August that it would introduce back cover options made of wood, but the company didn't unveil Bamboo until December. Leakster @evleaks also claimed Motorola would release a total of four wooden covers for $50 each in the winter. He got the timeframe and number of options correct, but he was off on the cost.