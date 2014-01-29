  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Motorola phone news

Motorola Moto X: Where can I get it?

|
  Motorola Moto X: Where can I get it?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?
Which is the best mid-range phone under £400?By Britta O'Boyle

Motorola has launched its Moto X handset in the UK, featuring a 4.7-inch display, 1.7GHz dual-core processor and a 10-megapixel rear camera. 

The device was originally launched in the US and the company has announced it will be arrive for an on-sale date of 1 February, so the next question is, where can you get it?

We will be updating this feature as more information becomes available from the individual networks but for now, here are the carriers that have announced they will be stocking the new UK model of Motorola's Moto X.

Phones 4u

Phones 4u has announced it is be stocking the Moto X in black, with the retailer also having exclusivity of the white model for the first three months until May 2014.

The Moto X is available in Phones 4u stores from today, 29 January. Both the black and white models will be free on a £25 a month, 3G contract and £29.99 a month on a 4G contract. The retailer is also offering the device SIM-free for £389.95 or on pay as you go for £379.95.

Tesco Mobile

Tesco Mobile has also announced it will be stocking the Moto X from 31 January. You can pick it up free on a £24.50 a month contract that will give you 500 minutes, 5000 texts and 1GB of data.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse will be stocking the Moto X in black and pre-order is open now on the Carphone Warehouse website with delivery expected on 4 February.

The Moto X will be available for free on a £25 a month contract with Vodafone offering 300 minutes, unlimited texts and 250MB of data. Its best 4G contract also offers the handset for free, along with unlimited minutes and text and 1GB of data for £32 a month on O2.

O2

Network carrier O2 has also said it will offer the Moto X, although again, no specific contract pricing has been announced.

Amazon

Online retailer Amazon has announced it will be stocking the Moto X and as it will be a SIM-free model, you can expect to see it on the site for £380.

READ: Moto X review

PopularIn Phones
  1. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus and a cheaper iPhone X: What's the latest on iPhone 2018?
  2. Is this the Samsung Galaxy S10? Leaked image reveals radical new design
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
  4. Honor 10 with AI Camera: How artificial intelligence makes the best dual camera
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 front panel shows up, notch-free
  1. Vivo NEX initial review: The future-thinking smartphone from China
  2. Oppo's new Find X phone has not one but three pop-up cameras
  3. Leaked Olixar screen protectors confirm notch design for all three 2018 iPhones
  4. Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium camera sample images show impressive results
  5. New iOS 12 feature will share your location with 911 centers in US
Comments