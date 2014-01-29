  Motorola Moto X: Where can I get it?

Motorola has launched its Moto X handset in the UK, featuring a 4.7-inch display, 1.7GHz dual-core processor and a 10-megapixel rear camera.

The device was originally launched in the US and the company has announced it will be arrive for an on-sale date of 1 February, so the next question is, where can you get it?

We will be updating this feature as more information becomes available from the individual networks but for now, here are the carriers that have announced they will be stocking the new UK model of Motorola's Moto X.

Phones 4u has announced it is be stocking the Moto X in black, with the retailer also having exclusivity of the white model for the first three months until May 2014.

The Moto X is available in Phones 4u stores from today, 29 January. Both the black and white models will be free on a £25 a month, 3G contract and £29.99 a month on a 4G contract. The retailer is also offering the device SIM-free for £389.95 or on pay as you go for £379.95.

Tesco Mobile has also announced it will be stocking the Moto X from 31 January. You can pick it up free on a £24.50 a month contract that will give you 500 minutes, 5000 texts and 1GB of data.

Carphone Warehouse will be stocking the Moto X in black and pre-order is open now on the Carphone Warehouse website with delivery expected on 4 February.

The Moto X will be available for free on a £25 a month contract with Vodafone offering 300 minutes, unlimited texts and 250MB of data. Its best 4G contract also offers the handset for free, along with unlimited minutes and text and 1GB of data for £32 a month on O2.

Network carrier O2 has also said it will offer the Moto X, although again, no specific contract pricing has been announced.

Online retailer Amazon has announced it will be stocking the Moto X and as it will be a SIM-free model, you can expect to see it on the site for £380.

