Android 4.4.2 KitKat rolling out to UK Motorola Moto G handsets from today

If you're the owner of the immensely affordable Motorola Moto G, you can now get even more for your buck with the Android 4.4.2 KitKat update.

We've just been told the operating system update is ready to go and has started its trip across the airwaves to Moto G handsets. While ours hasn't received it just yet - and we're excitedly checking every minute - yours might have.

Motorola says the rollout will take a week to reach everyone so you may need to be patient. The update has already arrived on US Moto G handsets so it should work smoothly once it arrives on your UK model.

On top of the normal KitKat changes, Android 4.4.2 KitKat will bring restyled status and navigation bars, an improved phone dialler, enhanced "touch to focus" camera, photo editing within the gallery, ability to print documents, Hangouts SMS/MMS support and broader accessory support.

