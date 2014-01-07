Motorola 14 January event invite suggests new phone from Moto X family imminent, maybe even tablet

Motorola is inviting UK press to an event on 14 January in London to announce a new "addition to the European Motorola family of products".

There's no further clue as to what that product might be, but during the launch of the Moto X in the US last August, Pocket-lint was told that the States-exclusive phone was only the first in a planned family of devices and other products that carry the same branding - many of which could come to the UK, too.

"It doesn't mean that Europe is not a key priority for Motorola," we were told at the time by a UK spokesperson. "Essentially, the Moto X is the first device in a new product portfolio, basically a new family of devices.

"Because it is the first one, the Moto X has had a real buzz around it, but the US launch is not about the US being Motorola's priority at all, there are devices coming to Europe. We can't share what they are as of yet, but they are from the same family. They are cool and they are exciting and there is a lot in Europe coming up."

It seems we only have a week to wait until we meet at least one new family member.