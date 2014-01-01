  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Motorola phone news

Verizon's contract-free Moto G to land at Best Buy in US for $100

  Verizon's contract-free Moto G to land at Best Buy in US for $100
Motorola's Moto G has yet to land at any physical retail store in the US - but it will within the next few days, apparently.

Best Buy confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that it plans to sell a no-contract, Verizon version of the Moto G for $99.99 (£60) as soon as it arrives, meaning you could buy one at your nearest Best Buy any day now. Previously, you could buy only the 8GB Moto G for $179 or the 16GB Moto G for $199 from either Motorola or Amazon.

Although Motorola already said US consumers could pick up a Moto G at carriers starting in early January 2014, a Google+ user named Josue Joseph, who claimed to work at Best Buy Mobile, leaked a photo of the Moto G in Verizon packaging on Monday. He revealed that Best Buy would offer the handset for $100.

Tech news blog Droid Life then promptly leaked a Best Buy document, revealing the Verizon Moto G would release on 9 January. Now Best Buy spokesman Jonathan Sandler has told the LA Times that the smartphone is indeed landing in physical stores and will be available for $99.99.

READ: Moto G updated with Android 4.4.2 KitKat in US, coming to UK 'soon'

Motorola's Moto G, which notably features Android 4.4.2 KitKat, unveiled on 13 November initially for developing markets, though it first launched in Brazil and parts of Europe. It then landed in the US and Canada by early December.

