Motorola's unlocked Moto X gets cheaper $399 price tag in US for new year

The unlocked Moto X is now significantly more affordable in the US than when it launched in August.

Initially costing $579 (£350), Motorola's first flagship since becoming a Google-owned company featured a high-end price tag. Consumer response to the Moto X has varied - especially because LG's Nexus 5 sports a 1080p display, access to immediate Android updates, and a price of $349.

The Moto X is considered one of the best Android smartphones available, but it's also not necessarily worth the money when compared to rival handsets. That's probably why Motorola has decided to introduce new pricing for the new year. As of 1 January, the unlocked Moto X now costs $399.99 in the US.

The wooded Moto X is $100 more, at $500. That's just the base configuration, naturally. In addition, if you want to customise a Moto X through Moto Maker, and get a two-year contract with a US carrier while you're at it, pricing remains the same at $100.

READ: Motorola Moto X review

It will be harder to ignore the Moto X in 2014. It now has an attractive price to match its set of attractive options (ie, Android 4.4. KitKat) - and there aren't too many quality Android handsets on the market that can offer the same in terms of features while still costing less than $400.

