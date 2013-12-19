  Moto Maker goes offline: Check out Moto X's interactive print ad in Wired

Motorola has debuted a unique print ad for its Moto X handset in the January issue of Wired. It surprisingly offers more interactivity than most ads found on the web.

The ad is a full-page spread within the magazine, focusing on highlighting the Moto X's MotoMaker feature that allows customers to design their handset to meet personal taste. The ad includes buttons readers can push to change the colour of the Moto X right on the page. A video released by Motorola shows how the ad works.

It may seem awfully technical for a print ad, but it simply uses paper-thin components including LED lights, a battery, and keyboard-like buttons for the interactivity, Mashable confirmed with Motorola.

Technology companies usually stick to their internet roots to advertise products. But Motorola wants to target the technical readers of Wired in Chicago and New York when the ad is released on Thursday to the 153,490 readers in both cities.

Motorola is ramping up advertising right in the midst of the Christmas shopping season. Motorola, which is owned by Google, reported sales of 500,000 Moto X devices in the third quarter of 2013, a drop in the bucket compared to iPhone sales from Apple and Galaxy S4 sales from Samsung.