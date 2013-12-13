  Touchless Control now lets you unlock Moto X by saying PIN aloud

Motorola has updated its Touchless Control app with improved voice functionality, among other things.

Specifically, Touchless Control now lets you speak your PIN code to unlock a device. In conjunction with this new capability, the update also enhances voice commands.

That means - as long as you don't mind anyone nearby listening - you can say your PIN to unlock your device, and then you can say other Google Now commands to access emails, messages, and contacts.

Although Touchless Control works with the Moto X, Droid Ultra, Droid Mini, and Droid Maxx, you'll need to be running Android 4.4 KitKat on your Moto X to use the new voice features.

Other tweaks to the app include a listening tone when you say "OK Google Now", as well as the usual, unspecified bug fixes. The latest version of Touchless Control is available now on Google Play.