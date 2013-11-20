Verizon Moto X now costs just a penny on Amazon - one day after getting KitKat upgrade

One day after Motorola announced that the Moto X on Verizon would immediately begin upgrading to Android 4.4 KitKat, Amazon has dramatically reduced pricing for the handset to just a penny with a contract.

Starting today, you get both the black and white models of the Verizon Moto X for 1 cent. You will of course have to add an individual or family plan to get the discount. That's still a huge savings though, especially considering the phone cost significantly more when it released in August.

READ: Android 4.4 KitKat lands for Moto X on Verizon Wireless

Amazon's deal is the second notable price drop for the Moto X in recent months. Just two months after the phone released, many US carriers slashed prices for the 16GB version to $99.99. This made the Moto X much more desirable to Android fans who were seeking a not so high-end device at an affordable cost.

The more attractive price point comes just in time for the Christmas shopping season, and it follows the recent launch of Motorola's second affordable phone, the Moto G. More importantly, it means you can now get your hands on a KitKat device for little to no money.