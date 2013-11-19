  Android 4.4 KitKat lands for Moto X on Verizon Wireless

Motorola promised it would be a phone manufacturer that delivers software updates fast, and it appears the company has kept its word by announcing Android 4.4 KitKat for Moto X on Verizon Wireless.

"We see our job as taking the world’s best mobile operating system from Google and building world-class products and experiences for our users. Continually making them better is just as important," Motorola explained in a blog post. "So what could be sweeter than Android 4.4, KitKat, rolling out in phases to Moto X on Verizon Wireless starting today?"

Motorola - a Google-owned company - originally teased on Google+ that it would update devices to KitKat soon, and its software team has since worked hard to bring the latest version of Android to Moto X more quickly than ever, the company said.

READ:Android 4.4 KitKat: When's it coming to my phone or tablet?

Instructions for how to get KitKat on Moto X - whether or not you've received a notification message - is available on Motorola's Release Notes page. The KitKat upgrade offers a bunch of improvements. Some of those changes include an enhanced phone dialer, more gallery effects, new Hangouts app, color emojis, an updated camera app and more.

But that's not all: Motorola also revealed it would have more KitKat for Moto X news for other carriers and countries "very soon". The company has an Upgrade support page, where you can select your device to see if you're queued to get an upgrade. We looked briefly and saw AT&T's Moto X and Verizon's Droid Ultra (among many others) are on the list.