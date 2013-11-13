  1. Home
First Motorola Moto G commercial is now live: 'Meet Moto G'

The Moto G is official, in case you have just woken up (or crawled out from under a rock) and haven't heard. That means it is commercial time - and Motorola has just released the first one.

Called Meet Moto G, the advert is relatively short at just one minute. It starts out with some dude placing the Moto G on the very edge of a tall building in a nondescript city, which is something most people would probably never do with their new smartphone, but hey, we'll follow along. 

A weird lowercase G then falls from the sky, attached to a bit of string, and a disco party ensues. The letter gets all fuzzy looking and captions start appearing next to the Moto G as it flips up, turns colours and oozes light on to the G. We learn that the Moto G has customisable backs, access to all sorts of Google apps, Android 4.3, all-day battery and...you get the picture. Or video, really.

The strangest bit about the whole commercial is that Motorola keeps calling the Moto G the best in its class. That's not true, when compared to high-end devices at least. The Moto G is a mid-rage device with an affordable price tag, and now it has its very own ad. Check it out for yourself below. 

