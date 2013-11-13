  Motorola Moto G: Where can I get it?

The Motorola Moto G has finally been unveiled with impressive specs for an even more jaw-dropping £135, contract free. And it's available today.

The Moto G brings design elements seen in the Moto X, like a edge-to-edge display, nice curved back, and a nano-coating designed repel water. The 4.5-inch handset sports a 1280 x 720 LCD display with a pixel density of 329ppi. The display is finished with the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 3, with Motorola claiming that it's the sharpest screen in its class. The Moto G comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 chipset, clocked at 1.2GHz, promising power and battery life.

Motorola says that all day battery life is guaranteed, with 33 per cent more talk time compared to rival handsets on 3G. It will ship with Android 4.3 Jelly Bean with the 4.4 KitKat update due by January 2014.

So where can you get your hands on this amazing handset at such a great price before it sells out?

Moto G at 8GB will set you back £129.99, SIM free. The 16GB model is officially priced at £159, SIM free - but might not be stocked by O2, from launch day anyway.

SIM free you’ll get the Moto G 8GB for £134.95. On pay as you go it will go for £119.95 with £10 airtime. Or upgrade on pay as you go from just £99.95. If bought between 6 December and 13 December on pay as you go you also get a £5 Google Play voucher. It is also free on contracts from £11 a month. The 16GB model won't be sold immediately so there has been no pricing announced.

Snap up a Moto G for the slightly more expensive price of £149 on pay as you go from 11 December.