  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Motorola phone news

Motorola Moto G: Where can I get it?

|
  Motorola Moto G: Where can I get it?
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to know
iOS 12 features, release date and more: Everything you need to knowBy Maggie Tillman

The Motorola Moto G has finally been unveiled with impressive specs for an even more jaw-dropping £135, contract free. And it's available today.

The Moto G brings design elements seen in the Moto X, like a edge-to-edge display, nice curved back, and a nano-coating designed repel water. The 4.5-inch handset sports a 1280 x 720 LCD display with a pixel density of 329ppi. The display is finished with the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 3, with Motorola claiming that it's the sharpest screen in its class. The Moto G comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 chipset, clocked at 1.2GHz, promising power and battery life.

Motorola says that all day battery life is guaranteed, with 33 per cent more talk time compared to rival handsets on 3G. It will ship with Android 4.3 Jelly Bean with the 4.4 KitKat update due by January 2014.

READ: Motorola Moto G pictures and hands-on: A Nexus by stealth

 

So where can you get your hands on this amazing handset at such a great price before it sells out?

O2

Moto G at 8GB will set you back £129.99, SIM free. The 16GB model is officially priced at £159, SIM free - but might not be stocked by O2, from launch day anyway.

Phones 4U

SIM free you’ll get the Moto G 8GB for £134.95. On pay as you go it will go for £119.95 with £10 airtime. Or upgrade on pay as you go from just £99.95. If bought between 6 December and 13 December on pay as you go you also get a £5 Google Play voucher. It is also free on contracts from £11 a month. The 16GB model won't be sold immediately so there has been no pricing announced.

Orange

Grab the 8GB Moto G SIM free for £134.95. The 16GB model is officially priced at £159, SIM free - but might not be stocked from launch.

T-Mobile

You guessed it, £134.95 SIM free for the Moto G 8GB. The 16GB model is officially priced at £159, SIM free - but might not be stocked from launch.

Tesco

The Moto G at 8GB will cost you £134.95, SIM free. The 16GB model is officially priced at £159, SIM free - but might not be stocked from launch.

Carphone Warehouse

Snap up a Moto G for the slightly more expensive price of £149 on pay as you go from 11 December.

PopularIn Phones
  1. iPhone XI, iPhone 11 or iPhone X Plus: What's the latest on iPhone 2018?
  2. O2 to give customers up to 12 months of free Netflix
  3. Huawei announces 6 million P20 smartphones sold: What's all the fuss about?
  4. Guess how many OnePlus 6 phones were sold in just 22 days
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
  1. Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone could cost nearly $2,000 at launch
  2. 2018 iPhones to support faster charging technology, says report
  3. Google to let Pixel owners toggle between dark or light launcher theme
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 colour options revealed, which is your favourite?
  5. Sony Xperia XZ3 images surface showing dual-lens camera
Comments