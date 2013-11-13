  Motorola Moto G announcement live stream: Watch it here (video)

Update: While the event is over and the stream is no longer valid, you can now check out Pocket-lint's pictures and hands-on with the Motorola Moto G, including the reasons why we think it's basically a Nexus handset by another name.

In addition, you can see how it stacks up against a number of different handsets in a similar category, with individual comparisons with the Nexus 4, Moto X, HTC One mini and Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini.

The original streaming link story is below...

Motorola has confirmed it will take the wraps off the Moto G today, a smartphone rumoured to be a close sibling to the Moto X and bound for the UK market.

We're live on the ground at Motorola's event in London with two reporters to bring you the latest news. However Motorola wants you to join in the fun and has posted a live stream of the event for all to view.

The event begins at 2pm in London, 12pm in São Paulo, 9am in Toronto/New York, and 8am in Mexico City/Chicago. Even with confirmation the Moto G is on the agenda for the event, Motorola hasn't shed any specifics for the handset. So, you'll want to pay attention closely to the livestream and keep track of our Motorola hub for breaking news, analysis, and a hands-on with the device.

German Phone House and British Tesco accidentally listed the Moto G handset earlier this week, revealing that the Android 4.3 handset will pack a 1.2GHz quad-core CPU, 4.5-inch LCD screen (1,280x720 HD resolution), 5-megapixel rear-camera with 720p HD video recording, and 1.3-megapixel front camera.

Other specs include 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB flash memory and a 2070mAh Li-Ion battery. The Moto G will also support quadband GSM/GPRS/EDGE and UMTS/HSDPA, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth GPS. There's no word yet on LTE or micro SD expansion, but you can expect the Moto G to weigh 143g and measure 129.9 x 65.9 x 6-11.6 mm.

Note the specifications aren't confirmed, but it shouldn't be too much longer until Motorola shows us the goods.