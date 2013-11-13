Motorola Moto G official: An affordable phone designed to perform

Motorola has officially announced the much-rumoured Moto G smartphone at a launch event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and a parallel events in London, Mexico City and Toronto.

Introduced on stage by Dennis Woodside, CEO of Motorola, the Moto G looks to solve a problem that Motorola's Woodside says affects hundreds of millions of people globally. The Moto G is pitched at those looking for something affordable, without having to sacrifice the experience that it offers.

The design of the Moto G brings design elements seen in the Moto X, such as an edge-to-edge display, nice curved back, and a nano-coating designed repel water.

The Moto G also comes with a removable back, so you can change the colour to suit your style, as well as accessories, all colour matched, to go with the phone. You can get speakers, headphones, power packs and covers, all made to suit.

The 4.5-inch handset sports a 1280 x 720 LCD display with a pixel density of 329ppi. The display is finished with the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 3, with Motorola claiming that it's the sharpest screen in its class.

The Moto G comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 chipset, clocked at 1.2GHz, promising power and battery life. Motorola says that all-day battery life is guaranteed, with 33 per cent more talk time compared to rival handsets on 3G.

The Moto G will ship with Android 4.3 Jelly Bean with a guarantee of an update to Android 4.4 KitKat by January 2014. "Android is the best mobile operating system in the world bar none," said Motorola at the launch event. And it took a swipe at companies like HTC and Samsung, saying that Motorola wasn't interested in duplicating services and adding clutter, and claiming that the result means it will outperform the Samsung Galaxy S4 in some areas.

There will be a migration service to help you move your old phone into your new, as well as a morphing application to help your Moto G adapt to how you use it, and a simplified camera app to help you get better pictures. There will be a special deal for Moto G owners, as you'll get an additional 50GB of Google Drive space to store your docs in the cloud.

There will be dual SIM models in appropriate markets.

The Moto G will be available for $179 for 8GB of storage, unlocked. The 16GB will be $199. UK prices are £135 or €169 in Europe.

Moto G goes on sale today in Brazil and some parts of Europe and will be coming to the US in January 2014. It will be available in over 30 countries globally.