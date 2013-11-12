Moto G specs and press shots leaked: Android 4.3, 4.5-inch LCD, 5MP camera and more

Motorola is set to unveil the Moto G on 13 November, but that hasn't stopped a full spec list and some press shots from popping up online just one day ahead of the handset's debut.

German Phone House and British Tesco accidentally listed Motorola's upcoming Android 4.3 handset, though the pages are no longer live on either website. According to both retailers, the Moto G will feature a 1.2 GHz quad-core CPU, 4.5-inch LCD screen at 1,280-by-720 HD resolution, 5 megapixel rear camera with 720p HD video recording and 1.3-megapixel front camera.

Other specs include 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB flash memory and a 2070mAh Li-Ion battery. The Moto G will also support quadband GSM/GPRS/EDGE and UMTS/HSDPA, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth GPS. There's no word yet on LTE or micro SD expansion, but you can expect the Moto G to weigh 143g and measure 129.9 x 65.9 x 6-11.6 mm.

If you're wondering how much the mid-range Moto G will cost when it lands in the UK, Tesco listed a price of £149. That price point of course line up with earlier leaks from Phones4U.

Check out the gallery below for a closer look at the leaked press shots. As you can see, the Moto G - which is rumoured to be a smaller, more affordable version of the Moto X - looks quite similar to the Moto X.