  Motorola Moto Maker opens to all major US carriers ahead of Moto G's global launch

Motorola's Moto Maker customising experience for the Moto X is now available to all major US carriers.

The tool launched alongside the Moto X in August, but it was exclusive to AT&T. Motorola revealed on Monday through the landing page of Moto Maker's website that the exclusive deal has ended: Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and US Cellular customers can now get their Moto X through Moto Maker.

Notable leakster @evleaks had claimed in October that Moto Maker for Moto X would come to Verizon on 11 November, so today's announcement aligns with his tip, but the news also makes sense because the Moto G is set to unveil in just two days.

The Moto G is a smaller, more affordable version of the Moto X, and Motorola will unveil it on 13 November in Sao Paulo, Brazil, according to "save the date" event invitations that the company sent in early November.

The Moto G will allegedly land in the UK this Christmas. A UK-launch for the Moto G echoes what Pocket-lint was told by Motorola last August, when the company claimed it had a planned family of devices destined for a global release later down the line. More interestingly, the Moto G will supposedly be available in multiple colours via Moto Maker.

Motorola would have to start expanding Moto Maker's accessibility beyond AT&T customers in order for the Moto G - a global handset - to be available via Moto Maker. Thus, now that anyone in the US can use Moto Maker, maybe the rest of the world will get its chance starting this week too.