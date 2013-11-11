  Moto G release date, price and other details appear on Amazon.co.uk

The Motorola Moto G smartphone will be officially unveiled on Wednesday 13 November and it is now believed it will be available the next day in the UK. At least, that's if a listing by Amazon.co.uk turns out to be correct.

Spotted by tipster ChrisM, who informed Pocket-lint, the UK arm of Amazon has changed the listing of the Motorola DVX/XT1032 - the model number previously thought to relate to the Moto G, but without proof - to refer to the Moto G directly. It has also revealed that the 16GB black model will cost £159.99 SIM-free and be released on 14 November.

It also states that the phone will have a 4.5-inch HD screen, quad-core processor, and personalised coloured backs. The listing also claims that it will come with "advanced Android with guaranteed upgrade". That suggests to us that it will be Android 4.3 from the box, but could soon get Android 4.4 KitKat as an over-the-air patch.

The description, which clearly mentions the "Moto G" also elaborates on the customisable rear casings. "Moto G is designed for all the things you want to do - taking and sharing photos, watching videos, checking scores, getting directions, listening to music, you name it. Moto G also gives you choices. Different backs you can switch out to reflect your unique style, and access to more than one million apps on Google Play to create your own mobile experience. Every detail is just how you'd like it," it says.

Final confirmation of these details and more will come on Wednesday. Join us then to get the full picture.

Update: Amazon has now removed the listing, but you can still see it above.