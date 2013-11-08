  Motorola Moto G release date, rumours and everything you need to know

Another day, another smartphone. But the Moto G isn't just any old smartphone. It's a Motorola handset, and Motorola is now a Google-owned company.

Motorola launched the Moto X, its flagship smartphone, in August, but the customisable device unfortuantely never saw UK ground. Now, just four months later, Motorola is set to release another smartphone, and Brits will supposedly be able to get their hands on it by Christmas.

Many critics found fault with the Moto X's price tag. It's a mid-range flagship, but it launched in the same pricing tier as the Apple iPhone 5S, HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4. Looking at all the leaks, rumours and even the save-the-date invitation, the Moto G appears to be Motorola's response to critics' complaints.

The Moto G is allegedly a smaller, more affordable version of the Moto X. If you want to know all about it, read on. Pocket-lint has gathered together everything we know about the Moto G so far.

Motorola will unveil the Moto G on 13 November in Sao Paulo, Brazil, according to "save the date" event invitations that the company sent in early November. The global event's live stream is at 6AM PST (9AM ET) via Google+. To watch everything unfold on stage for yourself, select "Yes" on this Google+ event page.

A leaked Phones4U promo card (at the top) recently shed some new light on when we can expect the Moto G to hit shelves. Judging by the card's design theme, it appears the Moto G will land in the UK this Christmas.

A UK-launch for the Moto G echoes what Pocket-lint was told by Motorola last August, when Motorola officially announced its Moto X Android smartphone. Motorola didn't reveal whether the handset would release in the UK, but it emphasised that the Moto X is only the first phone in a planned family of devices destined for a global release later down the line.

"It doesn't mean that Europe is not a key priority for Motorola," we were told by a UK spokesman. "The Moto X has had a real buzz around it, but the US launch is not about the US being Motorola's priority at all, there are devices coming to Europe. We can't share what they are as of yet, but they are from the same family.

"They are cool and they are exciting and there is a lot in Europe coming up," Motorola added.

The Moto G is allegedly a budget device. And a budget device must come with an affordable price tag to work as an enticing, entry-level option. It therefore makes sense that rumours and leaks would place this particular handset at £135 ($215) off-contract. That's also much cheaper than the off-contract AT&T Moto X, which has a starting price of $599.99 in the US.

Both GSMArena and notable leakster @evleaks have fully detailed many of the Moto G's alleged specs. It's purportedly a 4.5-inch handset with a AMOLED display at 720p (329ppi). The display is said to be made of Corning Gorilla Glass - just like the Moto X.

The Moto G will also sport a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor, although the Moto X runs on a 1.9-GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4. Other Moto G specs include a 5-megapixel rear camera and 1.3-megapixel front camera with 720p video-recording capability. For comparison purposes: the Moto X has 10-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera sensors.

Additional rumoured bits have pointed to the Moto G boasting 8GB storage, support for Bluetooth 4.0 and a 1,950 mAh battery.

Update 1: Leaked retailer listings on German Phone House and British Tesco didn't reveal whether the Moto G would have LTE or microSD expansion, despite divulging a full list of other specs. Curious. Without these two features, the Moto G will be decidedly low on the mid-range tier. Stay tuned, though. No word doesn't necessarily mean it's fact.

According to an allegedly leaked image posted by @evleaks (above), the Moto G will have the same rounded body and backside branding as the Moto X. The image specifically shows what looks like a miniature Moto X, with notable top and bottom bezels. You can also see the Moto G in multiple colours, indicating it will have customisable options through Moto Maker.

Update 1: It seems the above image might just be the Moto X (and not the Moto G) after all. A comparison of the photo to other leaks reveal speaker grille differences.

Update 2: More press shots have surfaced via leaked retailer listings on German Phone House and British Tesco. Check them out below.

There's no word if the Moto G will have any of the Moto X's nifty software features, such as hands-free voice commands, but it will supposedly ship with the Android 4.3 Jelly Bean OS.

It's worth noting that Google just released the Android 4.4 KitKat OS on 31 October. Motorola might therefore unveil its first truly global handset (since becoming a Google-owned company) with KitKat instead of Jelly Bean.

Let's not forget that the Moto G is intended as a budget handset, though. So, it's difficult to place bets on OS and software features just yet.

Update 1: Leaked retailer listings on German Phone House and British Tesco claimed the Moto G will ship with Android 4.3.

We will continue to update this article with more leaks, rumours and even confirmed information as it pops up.