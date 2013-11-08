  Motorola Moto G handset leaks in official photo ahead of 13 November launch

The latest Motorola handset, the Moto G, will be unveiled at an event on 13 November where it's rumoured to sell for £135 off-contract. Now we've been granted a look at the multi-coloured mid-range smartphone options.

The Moto G photo leaked, as is becoming tradition, through @evleaks. It shows the nicely angular phones will be coming in white, blue, green and pink. What we can also expect, according to rumours so far, is a 4.5-inch, 720p (329ppi) screen, a 1.2GHz Snapdragon processor and 8GB storage. The camera will be a meagre 5-megapixels round back and 1.3-megapixel in the front. It's all powered by a 1950mAh battery and packs the latest Bluetooth 4.0.

While these specs may sound middle of the road these days, for the rumoured price of £135 they suddenly seem amazing. It'll ship with Android 4.3 Jelly Bean, but we'd expect that to get an Android 4.4 KitKat upgrade shortly after.

"It doesn't mean that Europe is not a key priority for Motorola," we were told by a UK spokesman. "The Moto X has had a real buzz around it, but the US launch is not about the US being Motorola's priority at all, there are devices coming to Europe. We can't share what they are as of yet, but they are from the same family."