  Motorola patent would tattoo a mic and lie detector to your throat

A new patent has come to light that shows Motorola is thinking about wearable technology and every possible place it could take it...or rather, put it.

Say hello to the the throat tattoo by Motorola. The Google-owned company has filed a patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office, detailing a system that "comprises an electronic skin tattoo capable of being applied to a throat region of a body".

This tattoo could consist of an embedded microphone, antenna, transceiver, support for wireless communication via Bluetooth and NFC, signal processor, rechargeable battery and optional display. As for why all of this gear would go on your throat, the premise is that the technology would capture vibrations from your larynx.

The close proximity to your throat would also eliminate any background noise, enabling you to hear better and transmit a clear signal to your smartphone. It gets even more interesting, though. Motorola's throat tattoo could also double as a lie detector. No lie.

The patent describes a galvanic skin response detector that could detect the skin resistance of a user: "It is contemplated that a user that may be nervous or engaging in speaking falsehoods may exhibit different galvanic skin response than a more confident, truth telling individual."

So, imagine if you will, calling a friend from your throat, then lying about something like being late to meet up, and having your throat's display flash "liar" in big, red letters to everyone around you. The possibilities are endless, and kind of scary.