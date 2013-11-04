  Moto X's four wooden options haven't been scrapped, says leakster

The wood-backed Moto X is still coming.

Notable leakster @evleaks originally claimed in September that Motorola would substantially drop the price of the Moto X to $100 on-contract as well as releasing four wooden covers for the Moto X at $50 a pop. Both announcements were expected to hit this winter, though Motorola had already halved pricing for the Moto X in October but with no word on the wooded Moto X.

To be fair, winter isn't quite here yet. For @evleaks to still be right, Motorola has just a couple more months to make good and release the wooden Moto X. Motorola has already confirmed to Pocket-lint that the Moto X will not launch outside of the US, so none of this should really matter to Brits.

For those who do care though, @evleaks is it at again. While answering follow-up questions as to whether the wooden Moto X had been cancelled, he simply replied "No" in a tweet. He also provided a screenshot image of Moto Maker and the four wooden flavours previously teased.

So, there you have it. The wood-backed Moto X is alive and well. We just have to wait patiently for it.