  Moto G event invite confirms 13 November launch

The Moto G, a budget version of the Moto X, will be launched at an event held on Wednesday 13 November in London.

Further details are yet to arrive but from rumour stories so far we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. We should see a 4.5-inch display and Android 4.3 Jelly Bean innards. You can also expect a 1.2GHz Snapdragon processor, 5-megapixel camera and 8GB storage, 720p video recording, Bluetooth 4.0 and a 1950mAh battery.

Whether Moto X functions such as hands-free voice dialling will be present is still unclear. But we do know, thanks to a leaked Phones4U promo card, that it will sell for £135 off-contract - a pretty amazing price for what's a rather well-specced mid-range smartphone.

A UK-launch for the Moto G echoes what Pocket-lint was told by Motorola last August, when it officially announced its Moto X Android smartphone. Motorola didn't reveal whether the handset would release in the UK, but it emphasised that the Moto X is only the first phone in a planned family of devices destined for a global release later down the line.

"It doesn't mean that Europe is not a key priority for Motorola," we were told by a UK spokesman. "The Moto X has had a real buzz around it, but the US launch is not about the US being Motorola's priority at all, there are devices coming to Europe. We can't share what they are as of yet, but they are from the same family.

"They are cool and they are exciting and there is a lot in Europe coming up," Motorola added.