  Budget Moto G pricing and spec leak: £135 off-contract in UK this Christmas

A leaked Phones4U promo card has shed some new light on the Moto G, Motorola's upcoming budget version of the Moto X.

GSMArena has published a promo card purportedly for a Phones4u store. According to the theme and details printed on the card, the Moto G will be a 4.5-inch handset with Android 4.3.

There's no word if the Moto G will have any of the Moto X's nifty features, such as hands-free voice commands, thought it will supposedly have a 1.2GHz Snapdragon processor, 5-megapixel camera and 8GB storage. Other specs include 720p video recording with a 1.3-megapixel front shooter, Bluetooth 4.0 and 1,950 mAh battery.

Motorola's website earlier this week accidentally revealed the budget handset's name, the Moto G, and then notable leakster @evLeaks followed up with some leaked specifications, giving a bit of excitement to the budget-seekers in the crowd.

The Moto G will of course be affordable; it will sell for £135 off-contract, meaning it will be a pretty enticing entry-level device. Judging by the promo card's design, you can also expect the Moto G to land in the UK this Christmas. Would make a good stocking stuffer for kids, no?

A UK-launch for the Moto G echoes what Pocket-lint was told by Motorola last August, when Motorola officially announced its Moto X Android smartphone. Motorola didn't reveal whether the handset would release in the UK, but it emphasised that the Moto X is only the first phone in a planned family of devices destined for a global release later down the line.

"It doesn't mean that Europe is not a key priority for Motorola," we were told by a UK spokesman. "The Moto X has had a real buzz around it, but the US launch is not about the US being Motorola's priority at all, there are devices coming to Europe. We can't share what they are as of yet, but they are from the same family.

"They are cool and they are exciting and there is a lot in Europe coming up," Motorola added.