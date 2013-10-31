  Budget Moto G handset alleged specs: 4.7-inch 720P display, quad-core processor

Motorola's upcoming budget version of the Moto X is thought to be launching soon, thanks to a slight slip-up on Motorola's website earlier this week revealing the handset's Moto G name. Now EvLeaks brings us specifications for the handset, sure to add a bit of excitement to the budget seekers in the crowd.

Maybe budget is the wrong word for the Moto G, because the specifications don't sound too shabby. We'll reportedly find the handset packing a quad-core 1.5GHz Qualcomm S4 Pro processor, 4.7-inch 720p display, 8GB or 16GB of storage, 8-megapixel rear-camera, a front-camera that hasn't been specified, and an LG-made 1950mAh battery.

But don't throw out budget, because according to EvLeaks carriers will be offering the handset free on-contract. The Moto X is offered for $100 on two-year contract, recently dropped from its $200 August launch price.

Accompanying the specifications is a photo of the device, and it looks similar to the Moto X, except has swapped front-facing camera and sensors on the front and a speaker grille and camera on the back. The Moto G doesn't look like it will pack Motomaker colours - the leaked photo simply shows black and white.

The Moto X hasn't made its way over to the UK as of yet, and it's not clear if the Moto G has the same fate (thought it seems so). Motorola told Pocket-lint in August that it does have plans to launch a line of new devices outside of North and South America, however.

In a market already flooded with budget handsets, will Motorola be able to stand out?