Motorola launches iCloud migration tool for Moto X, hoping to lure iPhone users

Google-owned Motorola has launched an iCloud migration tool for its Moto X, hoping to lure iPhone users away from Apple with an easy feature to change ecosystems.

You can transfer contacts and calendars from the iPhone to your Moto X after buying it on MotoMaker. You will see a confirmation page inviting you to use Migrate, where you will then select you have an iPhone, enter your iCloud credentials, hit Begin Transfer, and simply log into your Google account and the migration will complete.

The new tool was announced on Google+ by Punit Soni, Motorola's vice-president of product management. "There is a long way to go, but its a start," Soni noted. "Hope folks who are transitioning from an iOS device find it useful." The executive didn't note upcoming features, just simply saying: "We have a long way to go to make Migrate super easy and awesome for all of you."

Motorola launched the Moto X in August as one the first phones to have a fully-customisable exterior. The standard 16GB Moto X costs $199 (£132) with a two-year contract, whereas the 32GB version costs an extra $50. After picking out a size, you can choose from a dozen or so available colour options like pink and green for both the front and back shells. Then you can select an accent colour or add a "signature" for the back such as an email address. Oddly, Motorola hasn't launched the Moto X in the UK.

Motorola isn't the first company to roll out a migration tool to combat Apple. HTC launched its Sync Manager software for users to transfer photos, videos, calendar entries and text messages to the HTC One from the iPhone.

It's not clear how many new customers this may gain Motorola, but in the end, will make for a better transition experience for some users.