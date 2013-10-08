  Motorola planning 6.3-inch Xplay phablet?

Following a busy 2013 launching the Moto X, Droid Ultra, Mini, and MAXX, Google-owned Motorola is preparing to unleash two new devices for customers. According to rumours out of Chinese social network Weibo, the company is working on a successor to the Motorola Droid Ultra and has a phablet up its sleeves for customers looking for a larger handset.

The Ultra successor is said to be dubbed the Droid Quantum. There aren't many details to go off of to know what kind of power the Quantum will have, but if we had to guess, it will probably be built similarly to the Droid Ultra. The latest Ultra was unveiled earlier this year, packing a 5-inch display, dual-core Motorola X8 processor, 10-megapixel rear-camera, 2-megapixel front-camera, and the Kevlar body material we've come to know from Motorola. We don't expect Motorola to vary too far from its standard build for its midrange line.

Like most other Android smartphone makers, Motorola is ready to jump into the phablet waters. Straight out of China we have word Motorola is building a 6.3-inch phablet dubbed the Motorola Xplay. It's size would put the Xplay on similar terms to the Sony Xperia Z Ultra that offers a 6.4-inch screen, 2.2 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, 2 GB of RAM, and Android 4.2.2.

Once again, specifics for the Xplay haven't been named, leaving us to believe both smartphones are a little ways off. Perhaps the Quantum and Xplay will be unveiled at CES in January 2014.