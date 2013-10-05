  Moto Maker for Verizon said to launch 11 November

AT&T customers have been able to customise the Moto X to their liking since late August, thanks to Motorola's Moto Maker feature. For Verizon and T-Mobile customers, they've been stuck with white and black versions. Moto Maker remains an AT&T exclusive.

According to famed EvLeaks, that's all about to change however, as Verizon will launch Moto Maker on 11 November. This report stands well with Motorola's statement earlier this year that Moto Maker will extend to more carriers in good time.

Customers can craft the Moto X to their liking, with over 18 colours to pick from. As we noted in our review of Moto Maker and a custom Moto X, the process is simple, but can be difficult because of the life changing decisions you're making.

Motorola is one of the first companies to provide such a deep customisation for a smartphone, something it's not slacking to market as one of the Moto X's premier features. Given this, it is important for Moto Maker to be on more just AT&T. Motorola has taken awhile to make it happen, given Moto Maker first launched in late-August.

Nonetheless, we're excited to see it finally happen. Verizon hasn't confirmed the 11 November launch date, but EvLeaks has been generally spot on with leaks in the past.