Moto X updated: US carrier AT&T rolls out improved camera functionality following T-Mobile's update
Motorola pushed out a camera update to T-Mobile USA Moto X owners last month, and now US carrier AT&T has announced that a similar update is rolling out to its version of the customisable Motorola handset.
Beginning today, customers can download the software update and all of its enhancements. It not only improves the core functions of the phone and user experience but also brings a much-requested camera boost.
Specifically, the update includes an enhanced camera auto-white balance performance and color accuracy, improved exposure when taking photos outside or backlit, improved clarity in low light, faster touch-to-focus time and reduced unnecessary refocusing in low light or scenes with continuous motion.
There's also faster response and improved accuracy when using Touchless Control, easier set up and training of the “Ok Google Now” trigger, better transfer of content from old phone to new phone using Motorola Migrate, and a fine-tuned feature that allows you to find the phone when it is lost.
Read: Moto X update brings improved camera functionality, enhanced Touchless control
Moto X users should see a notification that their update is available for download. From there, just follow the on-screen prompts to download and install. They can also go to System updates under the Settings icon in the apps menu. Motorola recommended the Moto X have at least a 50 percent charged battery for a successful install.
Motorola's first flagship handset since becoming a Google-owned company is still not yet available in the UK, but it's interesting to note that the company (alongside US carriers) is sticking to its word and issuing useful, timely updates for the Moto X.
