  Motorola's MAKEwithMOTO tour creates 3D-printed accessories for custom Moto X

If Motorola's MotoMaker tool doesn't offer enough customisation options to suit your tastes, then just head over to a MAKEwithX event to create an exclusive Moto X accessory with a 3D printer.

A Motorola team - called the MAKEwithMOTO truck crew - is currently travelling in a Velcro-covered van full of prototype tools like 3D printers and laser cutters. Over the course of five months, the truck crew will be at promotional meet-ups at US universities and cities just to help local students and gadget geeks turn unlocked versions of Moto X into their "dream device".

The truck crew is able to craft a range of custom accessories and cases, as well as things like NFC-enabled topographic dog tags and tessellation bracelets. The possibilities are endless, so just about anyone can fully deck out their Moto X. A few of the cities coming up on the tour include New York, NY, Providence, RI, and Boston, MA.

"With the launch of the Moto X and MotoMaker, the truck crew would like to offer a taste of the MAKEwithMOTO experience to new Moto X owners along our route," the Motorola team explained on its website.



"We have designed a set of delightful co-creation experiences for Moto X owners to make personal, one-of-a-kind gifts to complement their custom Moto X and explore the capabilities afforded by state-of-the-art 3D printing. We are calling this #MAKEwithX," Motorola added.

The Motorola team recently held a "MAKEwithX Announcement & Online Roundtable Discussion" on Google+ to share descriptions and visuals of MAKEwithX activities. They also provided a background on the MAKEwithMOTO tour and outreach efforts. Check out the entire Hangout below.