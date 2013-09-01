  Moto X price drop to $100 reportedly coming this winter

Prolific leakster EvLeaks is at it again, this time claiming Motorola will substantially drop the price of the Moto X to $100 on-contract this winter, half of the $200 it costs now. A specific date for the price slash was not included in EvLeaks' tweet, but it should come some time in Q4.

The change in price could potentially turn heads of customers who think the Moto X is too overpriced for the mid-range specifications it includes, even if a slew of customisation options are included. It would certainly be hard to beat the Moto X for $100, and as we noted in our review, it's a pretty solid smartphone.

Google, which owns Motorola, has shown its willingness to make substantial price drops in the past. Last week, it cut the price of the Nexus 4 on-contract to $199, shocking many in the Android community seeking a great deal. Perhaps Google and Motorola will drop the price of the Moto X to $100 so it doesn't conflict with the price of the Nexus 4 (if the Nexus 5 isn't announced by then).

Furthermore, EvLeaks says to expect the wooden covers for the Moto X to land this winter for $50. We got a first look at those when the Moto X was announced in August. Perhaps it will strike the fancy of the naturalist-minded customers.

Motorola has confirmed to Pocket-lint that the Moto X will not launch outside of the US, so sadly British pounds are not brought into the equation.