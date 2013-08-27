  Moto Maker for AT&T goes live, design a custom Moto X right from your couch

While the Motorola Moto X has been available for purchase in the US since Friday in both black and white, customers have had to wait to take advantage of perhaps the neatest feature of the smartphone - Moto Maker.

Luckily, the Moto Maker website to design your Moto X on AT&T has gone live on Tuesday. Customers can craft the Moto X to their liking, with over 18 colours to pick from. As we noted in our review of Moto Maker and a custom Moto X, the process is simple, but can be difficult because of the life changing decisions you're making.

Moto Maker for the time being is exclusive to AT&T, even though the Moto X is also launching on Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile.

Motorola is one of the first companies to provide such a deep customisation for a smartphone, something it's not slacking to market as one of the Moto X's premier features.

For those who don't want to sign a two-year contract and get the Moto X for $199, the smartphone is now available through the Moto Maker website in an unlocked variant for $579 (16GB) or $629 (32GB).



Motorola originally promised a four day shipping time for the customised Moto X. That's not the case however, as the Moto Maker website is currently showing eight days. Don't hope to do any engraving just yet.